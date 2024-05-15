|
15.05.2024 03:28:26
Saputo : Lino Saputo To Assume Executive Chair, Carl Colizza To Become President And CEO
(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) said that Lino Saputo, Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, indicated to the Board of Directors his intention to transition from President and Chief Executive Officer to a role of Executive Chair of the Board.
The transition will take effect on August 9, 2024, the date of the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting.
As part of the transition, Saputo announced the appointment of Carl Colizza, currently President and COO (North America), as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Saputo Inc.
Following the transition, Colizza will continue to execute the functions of President and COO (North America) for the time being. Anthony Fata will continue to serve as independent lead director.
