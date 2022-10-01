|
01.10.2022 20:15:08
Saputo Recalls Certain Cheese Products In U.S. Due To Contamination Of Listeria Monocytogenes
(RTTNews) - Saputo Cheese USA Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain cheese products in the United States due to potential contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022. The products were distributed from August 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022.
The company said that the affected products were available at supermarkets, wholesale stores, retail stores and restaurants nationwide including Albertsons, Target, Wakefern Stores, Sysco and Shamrock Foods.
