25.02.2026 07:37:47

Saputo USA Recalls Great Value Cottage Cheese

(RTTNews) - Saputo Cheese USA Inc., a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.(SAP.TO), a Canadian dairy processor, said that it is voluntarily recalling select cottage cheese products produced by Saputo due to the possibility of liquid dairy ingredients used in the items not being fully pasteurized.

The consumption of such products can pose a significant health risk. The company has also clarified that no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

The affected products were sold under the Great Value label and were distributed to Walmart stores and distribution centers between February 17 and February 20. All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids.

The customers who purchased the impacted products have been advised not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The issue was found during pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises conducted by Saputo in conjunction with the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:19 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: Asiens Börsen profitieren von KI-Hoffnungen
An den Börsen in Asien sind zur Wochenmitte Gewinne zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen