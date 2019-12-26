Sara Colvin's newly released "Breaking Free" is an inspiring account of how the author recovered from drug and alcohol addiction

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breaking Free": a heart-touching journal focusing on one young woman's troubled early life involving the use and abuse of drugs and alcohol. "Breaking Free" is the creation of published author Sara Colvin, a woman in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. She has experienced the underworld of addiction, as well as the beautiful life which recovery will bring.

Colvin writes, "After nine and a half years of recovery, Sara had built a successful life for herself and her daughter. A life they both found rewarding, exciting, and prosperous. Until the day she relapsed into an uncontrollable addiction.

"An eighteen-month drug run came crashing to an end in the back of a police car, with Sara in shackles and handcuffs. She was sent to the county jail where she had a million-dollar bail and was facing over a dozen serious felony charges. Not knowing if she would be spending the coming years of her life as an inmate in state prison, Sara was inspired to create this personal memoir.

"'One evening early on, I heard a voice speaking to me, "Prepare your heart to receive my gift." I cannot explain how I recognized the voice of God. I simply knew that I was to embark upon a journey illuminated by revelation and marked by agony and ecstasy. Alone and secluded in the darkness of confinement, I committed to embark upon the path ahead.'

"Sara's real-life account affirms that addiction is deadly, progressive, and incurable. Her experience also proves that there is a solution called recovery. Sara details both in an intensely moving memoir."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Colvin's new book shares a remarkable message to the readers that addiction is deadly, progressive, and incurable, but the only solution for it is recovery—it is available and possible for everyone, for even the lifeless among the hopeless.

With this book, Colvin lays out all her experiences in the life of who she was until she recovered from addiction so the readers will know how drugs and alcohol ruin the life of a person if not prevented.

