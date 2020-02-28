Sara Kopamees interviews Rick Mercer for Canadian Industry magazine

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Interactive publishers Industry Media are pleased to announce the release of the latest issue of Canadian Industry Online (CIO) magazine. This month's issue features an exclusive with entertainer Rick Mercer, who talks about comedy, his 30-year career, and being a proud Canadian for the cover story. Other features include coverage of Seaspan, the City of Welland, and a 100th anniversary story on KitchenAid.

Readers are invited to share their comments on CIO's content via Facebook, and by email at sara.kopamees@industrymedia.ca. Contributions to the magazines are welcomed and will be reviewed by the Industry Media team for inclusion in the next issues. Current contributors include CAPP, Canada Newswire (Cision), and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

About Industry Media

Industry Media is an interactive publishing company dedicated to serving the information needs of business professionals in Canada and abroad. Headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Industry Media produces digital B2B and general business magazine Canadian Industry Online (CIO), with a mandate to share Canadian innovation success nationally and beyond and publish stories about notable Canadians from coast to coast—to an audience of over 200,000 businesses and more than 500,000 people in North America.

