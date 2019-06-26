Sara Wolski Hopkins Receives 2019 Workforce Game Changer Award

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sara Wolski Hopkins of Paradigm Learning receives 2019 Workforce Game Changer Award. In her current role as Vice President of Custom Design and Consulting, Hopkins leads a team that develops and facilitates business acumen and strategic alignment programs for FORTUNEⓇ 500s and 1000s.

Since 2011, the Workforce Game Changers Awards have recognized high-potential young professionals, under the age of 40, who are making their mark on the HR profession. Game Changer award winners are a diverse group representing some of the best learning and development or HR strategists who are dedicated to pushing the profession forward with innovative practices.

Sara Hopkins leads innovation internally at Paradigm Learning, a training and communications company that specializes in interactive business acumen solutions and custom learning programs on a variety of topics. She is a valued subject matter expert in the scoping, design and customization of business games and simulations for some of the world's largest and most successful organizations.

Hopkins' creativity, resourcefulness and "contagious enthusiasm" led to her appointment as a development lead for a business acumen program tailored for health care organizations. "Sara's leadership skills are exceptional," said nominator Rosalee Fortune. "She leads by example and is a natural mentor."

Most recently, Hopkins designed a customizable, new hire orientation board game, called Embark. The flexible framework, paired with engaging and organization-specific content, has led to the adoption of Embark across a range of industries.

Hopkins holds a bachelor's degree from New York University and is completing an Executive MBA at the University of South Florida.

To learn more about the innovative workplace games, simulations and solutions referenced in this article, visit https://paradigmlearning.com.

