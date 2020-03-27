EDINA, Minn., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Bateman is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Public Speaking as the Owner of Speak Up! Be Heard!

Believing that every voice should be heard, Ms. Bateman founded Speak Up! Be Heard! She offers one-on-one coaching, keynote speeches, and workshops. Established in December of 2014, the company has served as a guiding path for many people.



A prolific speaker, Ms. Bateman helps people find their voice. She is skilled at nudging people along. Prior to launching her company, she worked as an Instructor at Kor-Am Tae Kwon DO for over nine years.



In recognition of academic success, Ms. Bateman earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from Macalester College in 1983. Increasing her education, she is a Certified Speaking Coach.

An active member of her community, Ms. Bateman maintains affiliations with Stage

Time University and Toastmaster's International where she joined in her 20's and hosted her first speech, which was a moment of silence. Her volubility is now without limits, serving as a world class speaking coach for the Apprentice Program for National Speaking Association.



Author of Speak Up! Be Heard! Finding My Voice, she shares tips for speakers to gather their thoughts, stories, facts, and strategies. It serves as a guide for helping listeners dive deeper into their message, guiding them to determine the best course of action when sharing their dreams and ideas. For more information, please visit http://speakup-beheard.com/?page_id=144. Additionally, she has contributed to the book 15 Concise Strategies For Improved Communication.



On top of these accomplishments, Distinguished Toastmaster honored her as a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM) in 2005 for holding various positions such as area director.



Ms. Bateman dedicates this recognition to Earl Metwall, Red Nelson, and Jan Johnson.

For additional information on Speak Up! Be Heard! Please visit http://www.speakup-beheard.com

