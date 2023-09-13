Sarah Jakes Roberts' Woman Evolve is Fastest-Selling Women's Conference at Texas' Globe Life Field

Woman Evolve—Featuring Brené Brown, Yvonne Orji – Showcases How Women are Powerhouse Economic Generators

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40,000 attendees will descend upon Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, this week, Sept. 14 – 16, for the global women's conference Woman Evolve, presented by Wells Fargo. Powered by Sarah Jakes Roberts' authentic and dynamic voice, attendees will be led through areas of enrichment for women that include having courage, loving your body, mental health struggles, finances, a man's perspective and ministry. The nearly sold-out event will include more than 1,600 volunteers hailing from Texas with attendees coming from all over including Australia, Netherlands, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Sarah Jakes Roberts' Woman Evolve is the fastest selling women's conference in the history of Globe Life Field.

The fifth annual Woman Evolve conference showcases a growing trend in America: how women are leading the charge in economic impact. Woman Evolve is estimated to have an overall economic impact of more than $35 million in Arlington and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The attendance and economic impact are on par with previous national touring events including concerts by Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Morgan Wallen and The Stadium Tour (Joan Jett, Poison, Motley Crue, Def Leppard). Jakes Roberts' Woman Evolve is the fastest selling women's conference in the history of Globe Life Field.

Woman Evolve aims to help women feel more connected in every aspect of their lives including in mind and body. Ultimately, the movement and event will help women progress toward the lives they desire to live. Jakes Roberts is at the forefront of an intergenerational movement helping women from all socioeconomic backgrounds erase the limits put on women. Her goal for Woman Evolve is to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

"It's not about what women can build on their own but going further together through Woman Evolve as opposed to doing this fast and alone," said Jakes Roberts. "I believe the power of connection and community allow us to facilitate a chartering of new paths so that we can go forward deeper and together."

"Wells Fargo is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of Woman Evolve," said Gigi Dixon, head of External Engagement in Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion at Wells Fargo. "Women are leading in all facets of life—from their communities to corporate board rooms to their own businesses. Wells Fargo is committed to helping women increase their business acumen and access to capital as well as achieve financial success."

Woman Evolve will feature speakers including:

Sarah Jakes Roberts , founder of Woman Evolve

, founder of Woman Evolve T.D. Jakes, CEO of T.D. Jakes Group

Touré Roberts, founder of ONE | A Potter's House Church

House Church Serita Jakes , executive director of women's and children's affairs at The Potter's House of Dallas

, executive director of women's and children's affairs at The House of Brené Brown, scholar and research professor at University of Houston

Devon Franklin , president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment

, president and CEO of Franklin Entertainment Sheryl Brady , pastor of The Potter's House of North Dallas

, pastor of The House of Yvonne Oriji, actress, author and comedian

April Daniels, philanthropist of "The Girlfriends Corner"

Priah Ferguson, actress and founder of Bold Honey Creative Company

Linda Griffin , advisor of Church of God in Christ

, advisor of Church of God in Christ Love McPherson , marriage and family counselor

, marriage and family counselor Anthony O'Neal, host of "The Table" podcast

Dr. Anita Phillips , trauma therapist

, trauma therapist Naomi Raine, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter

David Mann , singer, producer and comedian

, singer, producer and comedian Dr. Natalie Sampson, founder of Symmetry Physical Therapy & Wellness

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father's (T.D. Jakes) mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender, and socio-economic boundaries. She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God.

About Woman Evolve

Founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts—New York Timesbest-selling author, businesswoman, co-senior pastor of The Potter's House at ONE—Woman Evolve equips women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The organization helps women dream, grow and change the world. Woman Evolve is committed to creating community that empowers, supports and lifts one another up as they climb toward collective evolution. The progression of one, is progression for all.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

