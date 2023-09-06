Dovre Group Plc Press release September 6, 2023, at 1.15 pm





SaraRasa expands its pellet sales to Japan

SaraRasa Bioindo Pte. Ltd. has agreed with Japanese Kanematsu Corporation to supply 10 000 tons of pellets in a single bulk shipment to the Japanese market early September. The value of this shipment is about 1.3 million euros. SaraRasa has previously provided about 10 800 tons of pellets to Japan with container shipments through Kanematsu Corporation.

”This bulk shipment together with the container shipments last winter establishes SaraRasa as a qualified provider for the Japanese premium pellet market. Japan is known to be a stable and higher price market for pellet imports, and we are pleased about this opportunity to work together with Kanematsu Corporation in this contract", says SaraRasa’s Director Mr. Ilari Koskelo.

Dovre Group Plc holds 19.9% of SaraRasa’s shares and presents the ownership as a financial asset at fair value through profit and loss.

SaraRasa Bioindo Pte. Ltd., a pellet producer using residual materials from wood working industries, owns and operates a wood pellet production factory in Surabaya, Indonesia. SaraRasa’s major shareholders are Navdata Oy, Dovre Group Plc and Finnfund.

Kanematsu Corporation is a trading house in Japan trading various kinds of commercial products, engages in production of traded goods, invests in businesses and provides related services. Kanematsu Corporation has extensive experience in importing Biomass fuel to Japanese market, especially for Power, Steel and Chemical plants. Website: https://www.kanematsu.co.jp/en/

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com



