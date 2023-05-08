Sarnova Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ for Third Year in a Row

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarnova, the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency preparedness and acute care markets, is proud to announce the company has earned the 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™, by Great Place to Work®. This is the third year in a row that the company has received this certification.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official recognition decided by employees' real-time reports of their company culture, and it is based on what current employees say about their experience working at a company. Report results are based upon anonymous survey results given by employees to an outside entity, Great Place to Work®.

This year, nearly 84% of employees at Sarnova said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"This is affirmation that what we're doing is working to help us create a vibrant culture and workplace for all of our employees," said Brian LaDuke, CEO of Sarnova. "We are continuing to progress and make an even better company for the future, by further investing in our people and our infrastructure," he said.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Sarnova stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

About Sarnova

Sarnova is a leader in health and safety sales and distribution of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is made up of five major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Digitech, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at www.greatplacetowork.com.

