Sartorius 9-month Profit Climbs; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SARTF, SRT.DE), a German pharmaceutical and lab equipment company, reported Thursday higher profit in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, driven by sales growth. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, net profit climbed 51 percent to 188.3 million euros from last year's 124.7 million euros.

Underlying net profit increased 6.7 percent to 259.8 million euros from 243.6 million euros a year ago. Underlying earnings per ordinary share were 3.76 euros, compared to 3.52 euros a year ago. Underlying earnings per preference share stood at 3.77 euros, up from 3.53 euros last year.

The Group's underlying EBITDA rose 6.9 percent from last year to 828 million euros, with the corresponding margin increasing by 0.5 percentage points to 30.2 percent from prior year's 29.7 percent.

According to the firm, positive volume development and economies of scale more than offset product mix effects as well as investments in growth initiatives.

In the nine-month period, Sartorius Group generated sales revenue of 2.737 billion euros, up 4.9 percent from 2.611 billion euros a year ago. Operational sales revenue grew 8.1 percent in constant currencies.

The recurring business with consumables remained the main driver of this development across both divisions.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company maintained fiscal 2026 outlook, citing strong nine-month results and the continued positive development of the relevant end markets.

The firm continues to expect operational sales revenue growth in constant currencies, excluding tariff effects, to be around the midpoint of the respective guidance bandwidths of 5 to 9 percent for the Sartorius Group.

The company still projects underlying EBITDA margin to increase to slightly above 30 percent.

Regarding the new Executive Board responsibilities and reporting structure from 2027, the company said it is continuing to advance the implementation of its updated strategy.

Effective January 1, 2027, Alexandra Gatzemeyer will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer, while René Fáber will be Chief Product Officer.

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