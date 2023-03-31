Sartorius Announces Agreement To Acquire Polyplus - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sartorius (SARTF), through its subgroup Sartorius Stedim Biotech, has signed an agreement to acquire Polyplus for approximately 2.4 billion euros from private investors including ARCHIMED and WP GG Holdings IV B.V., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Polyplus is based in Strasbourg, France, and has locations in France, Belgium, the U.S., and China. It is a provider of upstream technologies for cell and gene therapies.

Sartorius expects Polyplus to generate sales revenue in the upper double-digit million-euro range and a very substantial EBITDA margin in 2023.

Sartorius AG will receive a bridge loan facility from J.P. Morgan for a transitional period to finance the acquisition.