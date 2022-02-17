Sartorius FY21 Profit Climbs, Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, Thursday reported that fiscal 2021 net profit climbed 51.8 percent to 318.9 million euros from last year's 210.1 million euros.

Relevant net profit, adjusted for items, was 553.4 million euros, compared to 299.3 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share was 8.08 euros, compared to 4.37 euros a year ago.

EBITDA grew 69.7 percent from last year to 1.18 billion euros, and EBITDA margin improved to 34.1 percent from 29.6 percent last year.

Sales revenue grew 47.7 percent to 3.45 billion euros from last year's 2.34 billion euros. Sales revenue grew 49.3 percent at constant currency rates.

Order intake was 4.27 billion euros, a growth of 50.5 on a reported basis and 52.3 percent at constant currency rates.

Further, the company confirmed outlook for fiscal 2022, expecting Group sales revenue to increase by about 15 percent to 19 percent on constant currencies.

The company's underlying EBITDA margin is forecasted to reach about 34 percent.