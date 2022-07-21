|
21.07.2022 07:38:57
Sartorius HY Net Profit Rises; Confirms FY Outlook - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Sartorius AG (SARTF), a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, reported that its net profit for the first half of 2022 rose to 371.5 million euros from 201.4 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per ordinary share grew to 4.88 euros from 3.79 euros last year.
Group sales revenue for the first half of the year rose by 20.9 percent year-over-year in constant currencies or 26.5 percent in reported basis to around 2.06 billion euros. The good performance was mainly driven by organic growth in the Laboratory as well as in the Bioprocess division, while acquisitions contributed almost 2 percentage points to sales revenue growth.
The company confirmed its outlook for the current fiscal year. Consolidated sales revenue is expected to increase by about 15 percent to 19 percent, with non-organic growth from acquisitions projected to contribute about 2 percentage points. Regarding profitability, Sartorius continues to expect its underlying EBITDA margin to reach about 34 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sartorius AG St.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius AG St.
|390,50
|-0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger unentschlossen: ATX erobert Gewinnzone -- DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger am Freitag unentschlossen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht aufwärts. Die Anleger in Asien zeigen sich im späten Verlauf mehrheitlich besser gelaunt.