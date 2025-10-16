16.10.2025 07:44:23

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Earnings Up In H1; Lifts FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA), a partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, on Thursday reported that net profit increased in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first 9 months of 2025, net profit increased to 218.3 million euros from 129.5 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 2.24 euros versus 1.34 euros last year.

Underlying net profit surged to 319.5 million euros from 238 million euros in the same period last year.

Underlying earnings per share were 3.28 euros versus 2.46 euros last year.

Underlying EBITDA rose to 683.1 million euros from 564.7 million euros in the prior year.

Sales revenue increased to 2.20 billion euros from 2.03 billion euros in the previous year.

Further, the company has raised its full-year outlook toward the upper end of its forecast range.

The company now expected sales revenue growth of about 9%, compared with the previous forecast of around 7% ± 2 percentage points.

The underlying EBITDA margin is projected at roughly 31% compared with previously 30% to 31%. Capital expenditures are still expected at about 13% of sales, with net debt to EBITDA near 2.5.

On Wednesday, Sartorius Stedim Biotech closed trading 1.70% higher at $185.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
12.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.10.25 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.10.25 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen am Donnerstagmorgen uneins
An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen