|
26.01.2023 08:19:35
Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY22 Profit Rises, Orders Down; Sees Growth In FY23; Raises FY25 Sales View
(RTTNews) - French pharma and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 relevant net profit reached 797 million euros, an increase of 15.8 percent from the prior year's 687.8 million euros.
Underlying earnings per share were 8.64 euros, up from prior year's 7.46 euros.
Underlying EBITDA rose 18.2 percent from last year to 1.22 billion euros in 2022, resulting margin at 35.0 percent, down from 35.8 percent last year.
Sales revenue of 3.49 billion euros grew 21 percent from 2.89 billion euros a year ago. Revenue in constant currencies went up 13.2 percent organically.
Order intake fell 9.5 percent on a reported basis and 13 percent at constant currency rates to 3.31 billion euros.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Sartorius Stedim Biotech projects further growth and continued high profitability. Sales revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit percentage range, and excluding Covid-19-related business in the mid to high single-digit range. Underlying EBITDA margin is expected around prior-year level.
For fiscal 2025, while basic assessment of mid-term market trends has not changed, the company has raised sales revenue forecast to around 4.4 billion euros to reflect changes in price levels caused by inflation.
The company confirmed profitability target of an EBITDA margin of more than 35 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotechmehr Nachrichten
|
18.10.22
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Sartorius-Aktie und Sartorius Stedim Biotech-Aktie ziehen an: JPMorgan sieht für Markterwartungen Spielraum nach oben (dpa-AFX)
|
16.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Sartorius Stedim Biotech auf 'Buy' - Ziel 370 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
20.04.22
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley startet Sartorius Stedim Bio mit 'Equal-weight' (dpa-AFX)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotechmehr Analysen
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.01.21
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.01.21
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.22
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.01.21
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|321,10
|-3,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.