Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh Aktie

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DKUJ / ISIN: US80386Y1010

03.02.2026 08:07:46

Sartorius Stedim Biotech FY25 Results Climb; Sees Growth In FY26, Beyond

(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SRTOY, SDMHF, DIM.PA) reported Tuesday higher profit and sales revenues in fiscal 2025, with growth in all regions. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company said it expects to continue profitable growth.

René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, stated, "As expected, business with equipment remained muted but showed encouraging stabilization over the year. That's why we are looking into 2026 positively and with confidence. ….Going forward, we will further sharpen our focus on customers, innovation and operational excellence to help our customers bring new therapies to patients worldwide and continue to grow profitably in 2026 and beyond."

In the year 2025, net profit climbed 51.7 percent to 265.6 million euros from last year's 175.1 million euros. Earnings per share grew 51 percent to 2.73 euros from 1.81 euros a year ago.

Underlying net profit was 427.7 million euros or 4.40 euros per share, compared to 337.5 million euros or 3.49 euros per share in the prior year.

Underlying EBITDA grew 17.3 percent year-over-year to 913.7 million euros, and underlying EBITDA margin improved 2.8 percentage points to 30.8 percent. The company noted that volume and product mix effects as well as economies of scale more than offset negative currency impacts and the dampening effect of US tariffs.

Sales revenue also grew 6.7 percent to 2.97 billion euros from prior year's 2.78 billion euros. Sales revenue increased 9.6 percent in constant currencies. All regions contributed to the sales revenue expansion.

For 2026, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects sales revenue to increase by between around 6 and 10 percent in constant currencies, including a contribution of around 1 percentage point from US tariff surcharges.

The underlying EBITDA margin should increase to slightly above 31 percent, driven by volume and scale effects.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

