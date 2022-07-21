|
21.07.2022 07:41:07
Sartorius Stedim Biotech H1 Profit Climbs; Confirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - French pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SDMHF) reported Thursday that its first-half net result grew 76.8 percent to 484.9 million euros from last year's 274.2 million euros.
Underlying net result was 405.4 million euros, compared to prior year's 324.2 million euros. Underlying earnings per share were 4.40 euros, compared to 3.49 euros a year ago.
EBITDA was 607.0 million euros, up 24.5 percent from 487.4 million euros last year. Underlying EBITDA margin was 35.2 percent.
Sales revenue climbed 27.5 percent to 1.72 billion euros from last year's 1.35 billion euros. Group sales revenue rose 22.1 percent year-over-year in constant currencies.
Order intake, meanwhile, dropped 3.3 percent on a reported basis and 7.3 percent at constant currency rates to 1.83 billion euros.
Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2022 outlook. Sales revenue is still expected to rise by 15 to 19 percent.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech continues to expect its underlying EBITDA margin to reach more than 35 percent.
