21.07.2023 07:40:52

Sartorius Stedim Biotech H1 Profit, Orders Down; Backs Weak FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (SDMHF), a biopharmaceutical solutions provider, reported Friday that its first-half net profit attributable to shareholders fell 49.6 percent to 244.2 million euros from 484.9 million euros a year ago.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech said it experienced temporary soft demand throughout the first half, as expected, after pandemic-related business and inventory buildup by customers had triggered extraordinary growth in previous years.

Underlying net profit was 241.5 million euros, compared to 405.2 million euros in the prior-year period. Underlying earnings per share were 2.62 euros, compared to 4.40 euros a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA was at 415.7 million euros, down 31.5 percent from last year's 607 million euros. EBITDA margin fell to 29.7 percent from 35.2 pence a year ago.

Sales revenue also dropped 18.7 percent to 1.40 billion euros from prior year's 1.72 billion euros. Sales revenue declined 18.5 percent at constant currencies, and was down 19.6 percent organically.

Excluding the Covid-19-related business, the decrease was slightly above 10 percent in constant currencies.

Order intake declined 37.5 percent on a reported basis and 37.2 percent in constant currencies to 1.14 billion euros.

Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2023 forecast, amid uncertainties that remain high due to global political and economic situation.

Group sales revenue is still expected to decline in the low to mid-teens percentage range in the full year. Excluding Covid-19-related business, revenue would decline in the high single-digit to low teens percentage range.

The underlying EBITDA margin is still anticipated at around 30 percent, compared to previous year's 35.0 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotechmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotechmehr Analysen

20.06.23 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy UBS AG
19.06.23 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.23 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral Credit Suisse Group
07.03.23 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy HSBC
22.07.22 Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sartorius Stedim Biotech 269,90 14,32% Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen