Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002
|
23.04.2026 07:29:27
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Q1 Profit Rises On Revenue Growth; Confirms FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (SDMHF) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter. Further, the firm maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook.
René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech, said, "We remain confident in the guidance outlined earlier this year. The first quarter matched our expectations, and we continue to anticipate that the second half of the year will outperform the first six months in absolute numbers."
In the first quarter, net profit after non-controlling interest grew 3 percent to 88.1 million euros from last year's 85.6 million euros. Earnings per share improved to 0.91 euro from 0.88 euro a year ago.
Underlying net profit reached 113.6 million euros, compared to 113.1 million euros in the prior-year period. Underlying earnings per share amounted to 1.17 euros, compared to 1.16 euros last year.
The company's underlying EBITDA was up 1.9 percent to 233.4 million euros from 229 million euros last year. Positive volume effects and economies of scale were partly offset by product mix effects and tariff impacts. The corresponding underlying EBITDA margin stood at 30.7 percent, down from prior year's 30.8 percent.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech generated sales revenue of 761.5 million euros, a growth of 2.3 percent from 744.6 million euros last year. The revenue growth was 7.9 percent in constant currencies.
The company attributed the development primarily to the strong recurring business with consumables for biopharma manufacturing.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect sales revenue to increase by between around 6 and 10 percent in constant currencies, including a contribution of around 1 percentage point from US tariff surcharges.
Growth will be mainly driven by the consumables business, while the equipment business is expected to remain at least stable.
The underlying EBITDA margin is still expected to increase to slightly above 31 percent, driven by volume and scale effects, from prior year's 30.8 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|
23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech reports robust first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 (EQS Group)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim-Aktie: Goldman Sachs hebt auf 'Buy' - Zinsen drücken Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
24.03.26
|Resolutions of the Combined Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech sharpens strategy with biopharma focus and sets new mid-term growth targets (EQS Group)
|
06.03.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Sartorius Stedim Biotech auf 'Outperform' - Kaufchance (dpa-AFX)
|
16.02.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.04.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|162,80
|1,69%
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|15,80
|5,33%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX beendet Handelswoche knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Freitagshandel leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztlich seitwärts bewegte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.