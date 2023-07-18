Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Sartorius Stedim Biotech completes acquisition of Polyplus

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Acquisition

Aubagne, July 18, 2023

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry, has successfully closed the acquisition of the French company Polyplus . The transaction was completed on July 18, 2023, after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

Polyplus is a leading provider of innovative technologies for cell and gene therapies. Transfection reagents developed and produced by Polyplus are key components in the manufacture of viral vectors. The company has been expanding its focus beyond this field through acquisitions in adjacent technologies like plasmid design, and protein and plasmid manufacturing, broadening its portfolio for gene therapies as well as gene-modified cell therapies.

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivers significant organic growth and regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2022, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. At the end of 2022, around 12,000 employees were working for customers around the globe.

Contact

Timo Lindemann

Corporate Communications

+49 (0)551 308 4724