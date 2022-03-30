SAS Appoints Erno Hildén As EVP And CFO, Effective April - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Scandinavian Airlines System or SAS Group (SASDY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Erno Hildén as Executive Vice President and CFO. Erno assumes the role at SAS in April.

As announced earlier, the current CFO Magnus Örnberg will leave SAS during the spring but is remaining in his current role to ensure a seamless transition for the new CFO.

Finland -based Hildén has held several operational leadership positions in the global airline industry. He has worked both as chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Finnair. Recently, he worked as executive vice president for privatization at Saudia Airlines.

Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS, noted that Hildén will play a key role during the current transformation plan, SAS FORWARD to secure the long-term success.