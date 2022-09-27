|
27.09.2022 17:30:00
SAS Viya analytics suite now available on Azure Marketplace
With enterprise customers unwilling to commit to big expenditures because of the unstable economy, SAS on Tuesday said that it is making its Viya analytics suite available on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace to help enterprise users access all features of the suite in a pay-as-you-go model."The availability of Viya on the Azure Marketplace gives enterprises the option to run the suite with a single click and in a pay-as-you-go model. These options make for a perfect way to combat any headwinds around economic uncertainty in the future," said Jay Upchurch, chief information officer at SAS.Another reason to put Viya on the marketplace, according to SAS, is the growing trend among enterprises to buy software from marketplaces rather than from vendors.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
