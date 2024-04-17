|
17.04.2024 11:00:00
SAS Viya and the pursuit of trustworthy AI
As the use of ever more powerful AI models continues to grow, ensuring trust and accountability must be at the top of the list of goals, on par with any of AI’s potential benefits. It won’t happen overnight, nor will it result from any single step, such as better code, government regulations, or sincere pledges from AI developers. It will require a substantial cultural shift over time involving people, processes, and technology, and it will require widespread collaboration and cooperation among developers and users.Despite any misgivings about AI’s shortcomings, business leaders can’t ignore its benefits. Gartner found that 79% of corporate strategists believe that their success over the next two years will depend heavily on their use of data and AI. The proliferating use of AI is inevitable. The rise of generative AI in particular has created a gold-rush mentality born of the fear of being at a competitive disadvantage—resulting in significant noise and potential recklessness as companies launch themselves into the ring of AI offerings. For developers and technology leaders considering adding AI to their ecosystem, there are several pitfalls worth examining before choosing a solution. Luckily, the calls for responsible use are also growing.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!