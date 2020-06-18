Saskatoon co-op focused on supporting marginalized youth receives multi-year grant

The Co-operators announces three years of funding through its Co-operators Community Funds to help Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op continue important work

GUELPH, ON, June 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Saskatoon's Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op (CNYC) received some great news today; The Co-operators is providing $90,000; a $30,000 Co-operators Community Funds grant each year over the next three years. With this newly announced funding, The Co-operators will have granted $165,000 to CNYC since 2004.

"This was a really welcome phone call, especially during the pandemic when I know some of CNYC's supporters are focused on their own struggles at this time," explains Marcel Petit, Executive Director, Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op. "This money will help us continue to provide life skills and support services to the 85 kids that come through our doors every year. These are kids who have seen addiction, violence and abuse; we want them to know that they have choices and that they're worth it."

Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op is a skill building and alternative education program for vulnerable Saskatoon youth, where they earn academic credits and learn life skills through its Community Credit or Woodshop programs. At its centre, at-risk adolescents aged 15-20 years learn essential skills promoting the values of cooperation, sustainability, leadership, and initiative in a safe, compassionate, and respectful environment. Over 90% of the participants are Metis or Indigenous, 80% have interacted with the criminal justice system, and 100% have not been successful in a regular school program.

"As a co-operative, it's in our DNA to engage in and support community resilience, mental wellbeing and employability, especially among young marginalized Canadians. Now during this unprecedented time, we feel this is more important than ever as so many are navigating uncertainty," says Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, The Co-operators. "The team at Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op are doing incredible work to provide a safe space for at-risk youth in Saskatoon, we're proud to support them in their efforts to address social issues and make a positive difference in the lives of these youth."

The newly renamed Co-operators Community Funds (formerly Co-operators Community Economic Development Funds), assist organizations focused on supporting marginalized youth and individuals with mental health challenges gain employability skills to become more self-reliant. In 2019, a total of $582,250 was granted through the funds to 28 organizations focused on supporting marginalized individuals on their path toward employability. More information about the Co-operators Community Funds can be found here.

Each year The Co-operators selects a fund recipient to feature in an annual video. Click to view this year's featured organization, Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op.

About The Co-operators:

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $47.3 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly AON). For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

About Co-operators Community Funds

Co-operators Community Funds (CCF) support community economic development initiatives that lead to job creation and/or enhanced employability for marginalized youth and persons with mental health issues. Since 1995, over $7.6 million has been disbursed to 177 charities, non-profit organizations, social enterprises, and co-operatives. CCF also helps address environmental and social challenges through impact investing. With total capital contributions of $14.6 million at the end of 2019, the Funds had net assets of approximately $13 million, which considers grant disbursements over the years as well as investment portfolio growth.

About Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op:

CNYC is committed to developing education, life and essential skills to all Saskatoon city youth. We create educational and opportunities through hands-on programming and community outreach. We promote the values of cooperation, sustainability, leadership skills, environmental principles, and youth initiative in a safe and respectful environment.

SOURCE The Co-operators