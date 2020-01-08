Sasken Technologies and Qualcomm Join Forces to Extend Engineering and Customization Support for Automotive Customer Base

BENGALURU, India and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, today announced joint efforts to bring world-class engineering and customization support for automotive Tier-1 customers. Through this working relationship, Sasken's global engineering teams will augment and support automotive customers in their deployment of automotive platforms and solutions from Qualcomm Technologies.

Sasken has built solutions for automotive Tier-1 customers and automakers utilizing Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Qualcomm® Automotive Wireless Solutions, bringing over a decade of experience in multimedia, connectivity, board support packages and knowledge of the automotive software ecosystem. In addition, Sasken's engineering teams have the ability to deliver critical projects that have helped launch IVI systems, telematic and digital clusters to multiple automakers. Sasken is geared to support Tier-1 companies as they harness the automotive ecosystem and deliver software that meets the stringent demands of the industry. Utilizing the resources and global footprint of Sasken's automotive development and application teams, and their comprehensive range of product enablement services will expand the bandwidth of support to customers that both companies serve. It will help new customers for Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform and Qualcomm Automotive Wireless Solutions accelerate deployment timeframes.

"As Qualcomm Technologies expands its presence throughout the automotive segment, we can bring broader and deeper levels of support to new customers and adjacent applications by working with the world class technical and customer support provided by Sasken," said Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We have a long and trusted relationship with Sasken and we are confident that their strong experience with our products and technologies will allow them to bring effective and comprehensive support to both new customers and new applications for our Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform and Qualcomm Automotive Wireless Solutions."

"We are both privileged and excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies. Our deep knowledge of their Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform and Automotive Wireless platforms, combined with an understanding of trends in the automotive industry, allows us to offer critical engineering support through the entire product development life-cycle, which is appreciated by Tier-1s and global OEMs," said Rajiv C Mody, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Sasken Technologies Ltd. "By working with Qualcomm Technologies, Sasken will ensure existing and new customers receive world-class support and stay ahead of the knowledge curve," he added.

About Sasken:

Visit www.sasken.com

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Qualcomm Automotive Wireless are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Contact:



Tapasya Mitra Mazumder

+(91)-8066943314

pr@sasken.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/820857/Sasken_Technologies_Limited_Logo.jpg