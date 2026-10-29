Satellogi a Aktie

Satellogi a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DDRD / ISIN: VGG7823S1011

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29.10.2026 15:54:51

Satellogic Signs Three-Year Agreement With HEO

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Satellogic (SATL) signed a three-year agreement with space intelligence company HEO to provide access to its high-resolution satellite network for imaging and analyzing objects in orbit.

The agreement runs through 2029 and includes a minimum annual commitment worth seven figures in dollars for each of the three years, supporting global space monitoring.

The agreement extends a partnership that began in September 2020, when Satellogic and HEO started adapting Earth-observation satellites to image objects in space, beginning with the International Space Station.

Satellogic is HEO's longest-standing satellite imaging partner, with successful captures increasing from about 30 in 2021 to more than 1,600 over the past year.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.18 percent up at $3.8550.

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