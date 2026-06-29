Satellos Bioscience Aktie

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WKN DE: A4211W / ISIN: CA80401L8033

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29.06.2026 13:53:44

Satellos Bioscience's Duchenne Drug SAT-3247 Wins FDA Fast Track Designation

(RTTNews) - Monday, Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSLE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to SAT-3247 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SAT-3247 is a proprietary, oral, small-molecule drug candidate developed as a novel approach to regenerating skeletal muscle lost in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other degenerative muscle diseases or injury conditions.

Currently, the company is moving ahead with its ongoing Phase 2 BASECAMP and TRAILHEAD studies of SAT-3247 in children and adults living with Duchenne.

"Together with our Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, this recognition further strengthens the momentum behind our clinical program," said Frank Gleeson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Satellos.

In the pre-market hours, MSLE is trading at $7.11, up 0.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

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