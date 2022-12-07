|
SATISFY EVERY "FOOD MOOD" WITH ALL-NEW FLAVORS FROM KELLOGG'S® SPECIAL K®
From delicious Oat Crunch Honey to nutrient-packed High Protein and Zero, Kellogg's Special K® adds three new flavors to deliver new benefits for every desire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Food moods" are for real. Depending on the time of day, the weather and everything in between, what you have a taste for is always changing. That's why Kellogg's® Special K® is constantly crafting new recipes to deliver the flavors, textures and nutrients our fans want.
No matter what food mood strikes you, you can get a bowlful of something truly tasty that meets all your morning must-haves with the three newest additions to the Special K family: Kellogg's® Special K® Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's® Special K® High Protein and Kellogg's® Special K® Zero.
Are you craving something crispy and crunchy to kick off your morning or to savor for a late-night snack? Fans of textured bites will love the sweet crunch that Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey delivers. This new offering combines multigrain honey-flavored flakes and crispy vanilla-oat clusters for a multidimensional texture and subtly sweet taste.
Kellogg's Special K High Protein in a decadent Chocolate Almond flavor boasts the brand's highest protein offering ever. Packed with 20g protein per serving, real almonds and chocolatey goodness, Special K created this flavor with both plant-based protein fans and chocolate-lovers in mind. It also offers a good source of fiber and excellent source of seven vitamins and minerals.
Inspired by cereal-lovers with sugar-related dietary requirements, Kellogg's Special K Zero in a warm Cinnamon flavor made magic happen by bringing sweet cinnamon goodness to its delicious cereal puffs. A first of its kind food format for the brand, this innovation contains zero grams sugar, boasts 18 grams of plant-based protein with only 2 net carbs and is even Keto-friendly1.
"We know Special K fans trust us to deliver delicious food packed with flavor. We also know food moods are constantly changing, so we are thrilled to bring even more variety to the Special K line-up that'll meet whatever cravings or needs we all have," said Sadie Garcia, Brand Director at Kellogg Company. "With tasty new benefits like top-notch crunchy texture, our first-ever zero grams sugar cereal and our highest protein offering yet, you're sure to find something to satisfy your every need – and then some!"
Find Kellogg's Special K Oat Crunch Honey, Kellogg's Special K High Protein and Kellogg's Special K Zero at retailers nationwide starting in December in a size that meets you and your family's needs:
- Kellogg's Special K® Oat Crunch Honey for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 13.5oz box and $5.99 for a 20.2oz box
- Kellogg's® Special K® High Protein for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 12.4oz box and $8.49 for a 15.5oz box
- Kellogg's® Special K® Zero for a suggested retail price of $7.49 for a 6.3oz box and $8.49 for a 7.7oz box
For more information on all things Special K and for the full details on this product's nutritional offerings, check out our website at SpecialK.com. Plus, follow along on social for all the latest Special K news, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.
1 8g Total Carbs - 3g dietary fiber - 3g allulose = 2 g Net Carbs
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/satisfy-every-food-mood-with-all-new-flavors-from-kelloggs-special-k-301697326.html
SOURCE Kellogg Company
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage war am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.