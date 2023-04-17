Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 05:30:19

Satsuma Pharma Agrees To Be Acquired By Shin Nippon Biomedical

(RTTNews) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) agreed to be acquired by Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. for $0.91 in cash per share at the closing of the transaction plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share.

The contingent value right is payable pursuant to the future sale, license, or any other monetization events related to STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine.

Satsuma submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March 2023 for STS101, which incorporates nasal powder formulation and delivery device technologies developed by SNBL and exclusively licensed by Satsuma.

Satsuma Board of Directors recommends that Satsuma stockholders tender their shares in the Tender Offer.

Nachrichten

