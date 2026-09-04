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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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04.09.2026 19:20:00

Satya Nadella Has Delivered a More Than 10X Return for Microsoft Shareholders Since Becoming CEO in 2014, a 30% Annualized Growth Rate. Is That Pace Still Achievable From Here?

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) run under CEO Satya Nadella has been one of the great turnaround stories in the history of tech. While the technology company still had a great many strengths when Nadella took the reins from Steve Ballmer in 2014, the business was facing some significant challenges at the time of the leadership change. Microsoft had largely missed out on benefiting from the mobile revolution, Windows and Office were seemingly stagnating, and the company's growth bets weren't panning out.Thankfully for Microsoft shareholders, Nadella's assumption of the CEO role marked a major turning point for the business. Since he took over as the company's top executive in February 2014, the company's stock has delivered a dividend-adjusted total return of roughly 1,570% -- working out to a compound annual growth rate of 29.7%. Is it possible the company could continue delivering that rate of return over the next 12 years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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