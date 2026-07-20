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20.07.2026 13:17:00

Satya Nadella Maps Out the Future of Enterprise AI as Server Backlogs Hit $57 Billion

In a widely circulated essay published on July 12, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella identified a fundamental imbalance in how companies deploy artificial intelligence (AI). He argued that enterprises essentially pay for intelligence twice, first through tokens and again with the proprietary knowledge they must reveal to make AI useful.Every prompt and correction an organization feeds a model becomes "exhaust," a trail of insights about how an organization operates that leaks out, "trace by trace." To counter this "Reverse Information Paradox," Nadella argued that companies must take control of their data by running AI within their own "tenant boundary."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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