Being Aktie
WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
|
14.03.2026 21:05:00
Satya Nadella Says "All Software Is Being Rewritten." Here's 1 of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Own for 2026.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last year that as much as 30% of Microsoft's code was being written by artificial intelligence (AI). I can only imagine that number is higher now.Humans are still definitely needed to maintain quality, a fact proved by Microsoft appointing Charlie Bell, former head of the company's security business, to now focus exclusively on maintaining the quality of the company's products. He reports directly to Nadella.Microsoft clearly doesn't plan on cutting the amount of its code written by AI. Nadella himself said it was steadily increasing, and CTO Kevin Scott predicted that by 2030, 95% of the company's code might be written by AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!