Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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16.09.2026 09:12:00
Satya Nadella's Microsoft Disclosed Azure Topped $100 Billion in Annual Sales for the First Time -- but MSFT Has Trailed the Market All Year. Is the Stock Still a Buy?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just reported a key milestone. On its earnings call for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2026 (which ended June 30), it told investors that its cloud platform, Azure, had surpassed $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time.
The disclosure might have been more meaningful to investors if this had not been the first public revelation of Azure's revenues. The company plans to remedy this by regularly reporting Azure revenue moving forward. Still, the stock has made only modest gains in 2026, which may leave investors wondering whether it is still a buy.
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|Microsoft Corp.
|430,00
|-0,13%