Caterpillar Aktie

Caterpillar für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015

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29.07.2026 03:15:00

Satya Nadella's Microsoft Needs Power. Joe Creed's Caterpillar Sells It.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), under Satya Nadella, is leaning hard into artificial intelligence. It isn't alone; companies like Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) are also doing the same. The numbers are huge. Just six major tech companies have commitments of $862 billion for future AI data centers, with Nadella's Microsoft accounting for nearly 23% of the total, according to Bloomberg. This is good news for Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT).Artificial intelligence is just a fancy computer program. So electricity is a necessity. However, the speed of the AI infrastructure build-out has made it difficult to secure power connections for all the data centers under construction. Nadella has gotten creative, recently inking a deal with Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which will operate a natural gas power plant supplying power to a Microsoft data center. Image source: Microsoft Corporation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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