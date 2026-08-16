Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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16.08.2026 19:17:00

Satya Nadella's Microsoft Stock Jumped 18% in a Week After Azure's Annual Revenue Topped $100 Billion for the First Time. Is It Still a Buy?

It had been a difficult year for shareholders of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), who saw the stock grind lower throughout 2026. Then, fourth-quarter earnings (fiscal year 2026) happened, and shares shot up 18% in a week, a remarkable move for a stock worth over $3 trillion.And just like that, Microsoft's stock is positive for the year. Months of anguish have fallen to the wayside. Perhaps the best news yet, it's not too late to buy the stock. Here's what you need to know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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