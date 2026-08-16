Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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16.08.2026 20:30:00
Satya Nadella's Microsoft Stock Jumped 18% in a Week After Azure's Annual Revenue Topped $100 Billion for the First Time. Is It Still a Buy?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) pulled off what some of its peers haven't achieved lately: It converted massive artificial intelligence spending into impressive AI revenue.The company recently reported that its Azure cloud business topped $100 billion in annual sales for the first time, outpacing expectations and boosting investor optimism that Microsoft's AI strategy is a success. Its shares popped 18% in just a week and are up about 29% over the past month.Here's why Microsoft stock is still a buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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