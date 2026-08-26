Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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26.08.2026 19:57:00
Satya Nadella's Total Pay Has Grown From $18 Million in 2015 to $96.5 Million Today as Microsoft Shares Multiplied. Here's the Track Record Behind the Raise.
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella has enjoyed a tremendous increase in his total compensation over the past decade, with his pay rising from just $18 million in 2015 to $96.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. That has made him one of the world's highest-paid CEOs.The massive jump was the result of more than 95% of Nadella's pay being directly tied to performance stock units linked to Microsoft's shares. The better Microsoft stock performs, the higher Nadella's compensation becomes.With Microsoft's stock surging 942% since 2015, it's no wonder Nadella's pay has accelerated. And as impressive as his pay is, the two reasons for Microsoft's growth over the past decade or so have been equally as remarkable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.07.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|426,30
|1,17%
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