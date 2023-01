Saudi Arabia is Rumored to Purchase World Wrestling Entertainment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Is this a rib? You're ribbing us, right?Twenty-two years after Vince McMahon gleefully boasted "I bought my competition" upon acquiring Ted Turner's WCW, the now-77-year-old wrestling magnate is rumored to be selling World Wrestling Entertainment to Saudi Arabia.Continue reading