|
10.01.2024 18:52:39
Saudi Arabia signs mining deals with four nations
Saudi Arabia has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for mining collaborations with Egypt, Russia, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The MOUs Saudi Arabia has signed with Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and Congo’s Ministry of Mines of the Democratic Republic involve cooperation in “the field of mineral wealth”, while a separate agreement inked with Russia involves geology. The country also announced a $182 million mineral exploration incentive programme as part of efforts to build an economy that does not rely mostly on oil. Saudi Arabia has vast reserves of phosphate, gold, copper and bauxite.“This programme will de-risk investments in our exploration, securing to enable new commodities, green field projects and junior miners,” Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said, speaking at the Future Minerals Forum.Deals worth 75 billion riyals ($20 billion) are expected to be signed in Riyadh during this week’s industry event, he added, announcing the fifth and sixth rounds of a licensing programme offering access to 33 exploration sites this year.The Gulf state has revised upwards estimates for its untapped mineral resources to $2.5 trillion, from a 2016 forecast of $1.3 trillion. Alkhorayef said this was based on 30% of the Arabian shields exploration, suggesting there is more to be discovered.As part of its push to diversify away from fossil fuels, Saudi Arabia has also established investment fund Manara Minerals, a joint venture between Ma’aden and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), to buy assets overseas.Its first major foray abroad was a deal to become a 10% shareholder in Vale’s $26 billion copper and nickel unit last July.“Manara’s …management are looking around, finding different assets to buy or to partner with different countries.”(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Saudi Public Transport Company Bearer Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Saudi Public Transport Company Bearer Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Saudi Public Transport Company Bearer Shs
|20,58
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWichtige Inflationsdaten erwartet: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Donnerstag zurückhaltend zeigt, präsentiert sich der deutsche Leitindex etwas stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.