Saudi Arabia to Host Yemen Pledging Event 2020 on 2 June in Partnership with the UN

‏RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, in partnership with the United Nations. The event, which will be held virtually, will be headed by the Kingdom under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Hosting the 2020 event is an extension of Saudi Arabia's global humanitarian and development contributions – to Yemen, in particular. Historically, the Kingdom has been the top donor country to Yemen, especially during the past five years. The Kingdom continues to support Yemenis inside Yemen, including large numbers of IDPs, and also provides significant support for Yemeni refugees in neighboring countries. Saudi Arabia also provides ongoing development assistance for the reconstruction of Yemen, including direct support to the Central Bank of Yemen.

‏By hosting this event, Saudi Arabia affirms its commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and to providing ongoing support to the country. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia calls upon other donor countries to participate in the success of this important humanitarian pledging event to help the United Nations and the world provide essential, life-saving assistance to Yemen and its people over the next year.

