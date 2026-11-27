Saudi Arabia is said to be preparing to postpone the Middle East’s flagship mining conference as escalating regional hostilities threaten the kingdom’s economic diversification ambitions.

Organizers of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) have informed speakers and participants that the January 2027 gathering in Riyadh would likely be rescheduled because of ongoing attacks across the region, the Financial Times reported.

The forum said the event had not been cancelled and that updates would be communicated through its official channels. Several previous attendees told the FT they would likely withdraw regardless of the organizers’ decision, citing security concerns.

A postponement would signal growing expectations that the economic fallout from the conflict could extend into 2027, undermining Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract international investment and establish itself as a major destination for business and tourism.

Explosions rocked Riyadh this week amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Strikes on airports, energy infrastructure and commercial buildings have disrupted trade and travel.

Meanwhile, the US war with Iran remains at an impasse, with Washington blockading Iranian ports and Tehran maintaining pressure on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up global energy prices.

Saudi Arabia has already cancelled several high-profile gatherings, including its flagship Future Investment Initiative, commonly known as “Davos in the desert.”

British events group Informa has also postponed Cityscape Global and the in-person Global Health Exhibition, citing mounting disruption in the kingdom.

Mining ambitions

Saudi Arabia has hosted five editions of the Future Minerals Forum, which has emerged as a prominent fixture on the global commodities calendar.

This year’s gathering attracted more than 21,500 participants, including senior government officials from 91 countries, and resulted in 132 agreements valued at more than $26.7 billion.

Speakers included executives from some of the world’s largest mining companies, including BHP (ASX, LON: BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO), Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Codelco.

The upcoming edition was set to focus on “global collaboration for resilient mineral supply,” with a ministerial roundtable and investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and other mineral-rich regions at the centre of its agenda.

Under its Vision 2030 strategy, the kingdom is seeking to reduce its dependence on oil revenues by developing its mining and industrial sectors and positioning itself as a strategic player in global critical minerals supply chains.

Prolonged regional instability could complicate those efforts at a time when governments and mining companies are looking to diversify sources of strategic raw materials.

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