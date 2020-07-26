Saudi German Hospital Improves Patient Experience with AI Bots from Automation Anywhere

Intelligent automation speeds patient intakes, improves care management, ensures business resiliency

DUBAI, UAE, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced a collaboration with Saudi German Hospital (SGH), using AI-powered software bots to help improve patient care and automate end-to-end business processes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The digital workers provided by Automation Anywhere are expected to transform SGH front and back offices to modernize key touchpoints -- from patient on-boarding to insurance billings, office management operations and other financial processes – ultimately improving business resiliency for one of the largest healthcare providers in the region. The deployment was facilitated by Advansys ESC.

"The addition of newest Automation capabilities will allow SGH hospital to add value and support caregivers in the treatment process by providing deeper insights on the patient's specific condition, lifestyle & patient behavior in real time," said Dr. Reem Osman – Group CEO- Saudi German Hospitals UAE. "The cognitive and AI technology infusion will empower our Intelligent Patient Platform to expand competencies and deliver better outcomes."

The RPA implementations are expected to have a huge impact to reduce patient waiting times and improved patient experiences. Automation Anywhere and Advansys ESC worked with Saudi German Hospital to also identify automation opportunities in its insurance and finance departments that typically handle high-volume manual processes, such as insurance eligibility, insurance pre-authorization and patient enrollment.

"Intelligent automation empowers healthcare organizations to perform more time-consuming, manual tasks, freeing up staff to treat an increased number of patients by improving hospital efficiencies," said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. "Medical systems impacted by the global pandemic are seeing how automation technology can have a huge impact on a patient's progress by implementing bots for processes, such as simplifying patient appointment scheduling, streamlining account settlements and managing healthcare workflows. All of this time saved can go right back into patient care."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 850 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,900 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.8 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About Saudi German Hospital:

Saudi German Hospitals UAE is one of the largest and leading healthcare providers in the UAE with 3 tertiary care operating hospitals and 1 multidisciplinary clinic. The construction of the 150 operational beds SGH Ras Al Khaimah hospital is in progress and expected to start operation in mid of 2022. The Saudi German Centers of Excellence Dubai is in various stages of completion and scheduled to start the construction of the Batterjee Medical City Ajman. There are also different projects of Medical cities, centers of excellence and hospitals within the UAE and outside UAE under different stages of planning and execution.