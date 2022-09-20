Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education Announces 2023 Innovation Challenge to Drive Transformative Change and Equity in Early Education

Zaentz Innovation Challenge opens call for submissions; seeks new ideas to cultivate optimal early learning experiences for all children

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education today announced the 2023 Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge . Returning for the first time since 2019, the Innovation Challenge is calling for individuals or teams to submit new ideas that have the potential to advance innovation, enhance equity, and drive transformative change in early education.

"To achieve early education's potential requires improvements at all levels of the system, from supporting the workforce, to finding new ways to promote children's healthy development, to creating policy solutions that bring more and better early learning opportunities," said Nonie Lesaux, Roy Edward Larsen Professor of Education and Human Development and co-director of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative. "The COVID-19 pandemic has increased awareness of how early education can support our economic and societal well-being. Now is the time for creative, collaborative solutions that will drive positive outcomes for all children."

Submissions to the Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge may target short-term or long-term change at any level of the early education system, including home, classroom, program, network and/or policy. To support innovation at any stage, the Challenge has two submission tracks:

Envision Track is for applicants who have an idea and are seeking to try it out in the real world.

is for applicants who have an idea and are seeking to try it out in the real world. Accelerate Track is for applicants who have already tried out their idea and are seeking to evaluate it, refine it, and/or expand its reach.

"The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative strives to connect innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of early education," said Stephanie Jones, Gerald S. Lesser Professor in Early Childhood Development and co-director of the Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative. "When Zaentz surveyed families and educators about their experiences during the pandemic as part of the Early Learning Study at Harvard (ELS@H) , we learned most parents were concerned about their children's academic and social-emotional development. We also learned that most educators experienced challenges to their own mental health and well-being. This is why it is important for us to reignite the Challenge — we need to continue to break down barriers and innovate to ensure quality early education for all children, while also addressing problems that were created or exacerbated by the pandemic."

The deadline to submit is January 13, 2023. For more information on the Zaentz Early Education Innovation Challenge, or to apply, visit https://zaentz.gse.harvard.edu/innovation-challenge/.

About The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative

The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative at the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) promotes the knowledge, professional learning, and collective action necessary to cultivate optimal early learning environments and experiences. The Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative is supported by a $35.5 million gift from the Saul Zaentz Charitable Foundation, one of the largest gifts ever given to a university for advancing early childhood education.

Media Contact

Sally Brown

Inkhouse (for Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative)

Zaentz@InkHouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saul-zaentz-early-education-initiative-at-the-harvard-graduate-school-of-education-announces-2023-innovation-challenge-to-drive-transformative-change-and-equity-in-early-education-301627265.html

SOURCE Saul Zaentz Early Education Initiative