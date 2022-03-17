Saulsbury Awarded Construction Contract for Compressor Station in Eagle Ford

ODESSA, Texas, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce that it was awarded the contract to construct the first phase of a new compressor station in South Texas. Activities include the turn-key construction of civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation scopes. This award reflects Saulsbury's ability to provide full-service project execution solutions to its clients through both Field Services and E&I operating groups.

"This is a huge win for the Saulsbury team. We are thrilled to see the rapid and continued growth of our South Texas operations," said Travis Zatopek, Director of Operations for Field Services.

Travis Springer, Senior Director of Operations/General Manager of Electrical & Instrumentation Operations notes, "We are excited to begin on this fast-track project in the Eagle Ford for our very important, repeat client. By combining our experience in small capital construction along with our expertise in electrical and instrumentation work, Saulsbury shows it can be a trustworthy solution provider for our clients."

Saulsbury's Field Services and E&I groups have extensive experience providing turnkey oil and gas construction services while maintaining an exceptional safety standard. These groups support all projects by offering a comprehensive range of services from construction kickoff through commissioning support.

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

