|
25.05.2022 21:00:00
Saulsbury Awarded Construction Contracts for Compressor Stations in the Bakken
ODESSA, Texas , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce that it was recently selected to perform the mechanical construction for two compressor stations in McKenzie County, ND.
"These projects mark the fifth and sixth compressor stations we've been selected to complete for our client. Saulsbury has built a strong relationship with this client over the last two years, and we look forward to continuing to support them into the future," said TJ Stewart, Director of Business Development.
Eric Volk, Director of Northern Operations notes, "Our team has a history of successful project execution in the Bakken. We look forward to continuing to build this relationship and to deliver another set of successful, safe and on time projects."
Saulsbury's Northern Operations is based out of Bismarck, ND and has project leaders with extensive experience providing turnkey construction services while maintaining an exceptional safety standard.
About Saulsbury Industries
Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.
For information or inquiries, please contact:
Saulsbury Marketing and Communications
2951 E. Interstate 20
Odessa, TX 79766
(432) 366-3686
marketing@saulsbury.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saulsbury-awarded-construction-contracts-for-compressor-stations-in-the-bakken-301555222.html
SOURCE Saulsbury Industries
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztendlich weit im Plus -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit leichten Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne gemacht. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte daneben zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.