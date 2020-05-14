Savance Inc. Taps Wind River Financial for Integrated Payments

MADISON, Wis., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wind River Financial, a payment processing company based in Madison, Wisconsin announced today that it is partnering with Savance, a Michigan-based provider of business automation, to become the exclusive provider of integrated payments to customers of the Savance Enterprise platform.

Bringing over 20 years of integrated payment experience to the relationship, Wind River will provide customers of the Savance Enterprise platform with enhanced omni-channel payment acceptance and heightened security capabilities. These include EMV/chip card enablement, cost-effective Level 3 processing, point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization for secure storage, and a simplified path to PCI compliance.

"We are pleased to partner with Savance in its forward-looking endeavor to support its customers' needs beyond today and into the post-pandemic era," said Mike Carow, president and CEO of Wind River. "We anticipate consumers will be looking for new and different ways to engage and transact," he continued. "Expanding payment channels, enabling recurring and installment payments, and deepening the security of those transactions deliver the capabilities Savance customers need for their business moving forward."

"We don't take partner relationships lightly," commented Savance Vice President, Jason Plasencia. "We engaged a careful vetting process and have determined its company values, customer focus, and years of B2B payment experience make Wind River the optimal choice for our payment solution. We're excited to work with Wind River to support our customers' payment needs for years to come," he continued.

Savance will begin its transition to Wind River immediately.

About Wind River Financial

Wind River Financial is a payment processing company based in Madison, WI. Its team of experts has been working to make payment processing simple and secure for thousands of merchant clients throughout the country for over 20 years. Wind River partners with software providers, banks, credit unions and trade associations to design and customize processing solutions for their clients and stakeholders. To learn more, visit http://www.windriverfinancial.com.

About Savance

Founded in 1998, Savance's primary focus is to effectively use technology to streamline, automate and simplify business processes. Savance's customizable and fully scalable software solutions allow users to achieve higher levels of productivity, communication, security, and accountability. For more information, please visit https://savanceenterprise.com.

