Savannah Oaks Apartment Homes under New Ownership │ Acquisition by Sherman Residential

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherman Residential is proud to announce its acquisition of Savannah Oaks Apartments, a 2016-constructed Class A garden multifamily community located in northwest San Antonio.

Savannah Oaks is just minutes from the University of Texas at San Antonio and major employers, including South Texas Medical Center, USAA and Valero. Spread over 16 acres, the 13-building property encompasses 332 units. The property features premium amenities consisting of:



A fully-gated low-density design

State-of-the-art fitness center

Resort-style pool

Business center and custom-designed resident lounge

Fenced-in pet park

On December 10, 2019, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed management of the property. Scott Gould, Sherman's Senior Vice President, states:

The acquisition of Savannah Oaks continues our long-term commitment to the San Antonio apartment market. This addition expands our Texas apartment portfolio to four properties in San Antonio and nine overall in the state of Texas. We look forward to acquiring more properties in the San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas markets in the coming years.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a true sense of community for its current and future residents. Sherman properties benefit from a national support team with decades of experience. The company has been family-owned for three generations, since 1922, and is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. It manages a successful portfolio of multifamily properties across the country. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com/.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Savannah Oaks, visit the property or learn more at savannahoaksapartmenthomes.com.

