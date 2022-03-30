Savara Reports Fourth Quarter / Year-End 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

"The company underwent a significant amount of positive change in 2021. We streamlined the pipeline to focus solely on the molgramostim development program, strengthened our management team with key hires in clinical, regulatory, and CMC and improved our financial position with a $130M equity raise,” said Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara. "With a cash position of ~$161M at the end of 2021, and a track record of fiscal discipline, we believe we are funded through 2025 – which is well beyond the anticipated top line read-out of IMPALA-2, our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in aPAP. We continue to advance the IMPALA-2 trial with most of the approximately 50 clinical trial sites now activated, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical issues impacting parts of Europe, we reaffirm our guidance of top line data by the end of 2Q 2024.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results (Unaudited)

Savara's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $11.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, compared with a net loss of $13.7 million, or $(0.23) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses were $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020 were $3.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $161.2 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

The Company’s net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $43.0 million, or $(0.32) per share, compared with a net loss of $49.6 million, or $(0.84) per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses decreased $6.0 million, or 17.3%, to $29.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $35.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was largely attributable to $5.4 million of acquisition costs for the inhaled ciprofloxacin product candidate (in 2020) and a $6.9 million decrease in Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) and clinical operations activities associated with the wind down of the inhaled vancomycin study. This was partially offset by a $6.4 million increase in costs associated with the startup and progression of the IMPALA-2 trial.

General and administrative expenses decreased $1.9 million, or 13.4%, to $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 from $14.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the recognition of a one-time non-recurring charge of $0.8 million for non-cash stock-based compensation and approximately $1.5 million of paid and accrued severance payments to former members of the Company’s executive management during the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

Forward Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "anticipate,” "believe,” and "will,” among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing of enrollment for the IMPALA-2 trial; the anticipated timing of the top line IMPALA-2 data; and our belief the Company is sufficiently capitalized through 2025. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical conditions on our business and operations, the outcome of our ongoing and planned clinical trials for our product candidate, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources for Savara’s operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs, the ability to obtain the necessary patient enrollment for our product candidate in a timely manner, the ability to successfully develop our product candidate, the risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates such as molgramostim that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and the timing and ability of Savara to raise additional capital as needed to fund continued operations. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review our documents filed with the SEC including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Financial Information to Follow

Savara Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Milestone revenue $ - $ 1 $ - $ 257 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,618 10,157 28,991 35,038 General and administrative 3,019 2,790 12,350 14,264 Depreciation and amortization 2 66 136 255 Total operating expenses 10,639 13,013 41,477 49,557 Loss from operations (10,639 ) (13,012 ) (41,477 ) (49,300 ) Other expense, net: (671 ) (729 ) (1,537 ) (315 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,310 ) $ (13,741 ) $ (43,014 ) $ (49,615 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 152,617,779 60,698,962 133,919,145 59,309,090 Other comprehensive loss (280 ) 689 (937 ) 959 Total comprehensive loss $ (11,590 ) $ (13,052 ) $ (43,951 ) $ (48,656 )

Savara Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 161,171 $ 82,188 Working capital 150,340 76,947 Total assets 176,598 97,745 Total liabilities 32,100 33,362 Stockholders’ equity: 144,498 64,383

