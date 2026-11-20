(RTTNews) - Savara Inc. (SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not meet the November 22, 2026, Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date for its Biologics License Application for molgramostim inhalation solution to treat autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.

The company said the FDA's review remains ongoing and the agency has not provided a revised action date.

Molgramostim is an investigational recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor being developed to help restore the function of immune cells responsible for clearing excess surfactant from the lungs.

SVRA is currently trading pre-market at $4.30, down $0.91 or 17.47 percent on the Nasdaq.